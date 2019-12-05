“Miracle on 34th Street” to play at Mankato Playhouse

“'Miracle on 34th Street’ is your traditional ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ story that was done in 1947, but instead of it being the play version where you have actors doing all parts, it’s a radio show. So you still have actors doing all the parts, but some of the actors are doing multiple characters within the show. The audience who comes to see is a live-studio audience and they’re the radio studio audience for the people at home listening on the radio,” says Mankato Playhouse Co-founder David Holmes.