“Miracle on 34th Street” to play at Mankato Playhouse

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Playhouse is putting on a holiday classic this month.
“Miracle on 34th Street” kicks-off Friday, and audiences can expect something different than a traditional performance.
Based on the holiday film favorite, the musical opens this week and audiences can expect a performance with a twist.
“'Miracle on 34th Street’ is your traditional ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ story that was done in 1947, but instead of it being the play version where you have actors doing all parts, it’s a radio show. So you still have actors doing all the parts, but some of the actors are doing multiple characters within the show. The audience who comes to see is a live-studio audience and they’re the radio studio audience for the people at home listening on the radio,” says Mankato Playhouse Co-founder David Holmes.
Cast members say the musical has a little something for everyone.
“Whether you’re into a romance story, or whether you’re into just Christmas in general, or whether you like comedy, it has all of these elements all put into one which is something I really enjoy. A lot of the music is kind of jazzy and fun and it’s really upbeat, so whatever you’re looking for, whatever you enjoy, you can find it in this show,” says actor Noah Thomas.
Purchasing a dinner theater ticket comes with its own perks as well.
“Santa Claus will be here for those patrons and then we’re also going to be doing an ugly sweater contest at intermission. So not only are we doing just ‘Miracle of 34th Street.’ We’re creating a whole holiday party,” Holmes said.
"Miracle on 34th Street" runs Dec. 6 through Dec. 22. Dinner seating at the opening play this Friday begins at 5:45 p.m. Show only seating begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased on Mankato Playhouse’s website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.