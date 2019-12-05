MNsure open enrollment deadline looms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The deadline to enroll in MNsure's in–state insurance is less than three weeks away.
Minnesotans have until the end of the day on December 23rd.
In previous years the deadline has extended through January.
2020 will also be the first year Obamacare's tax penalty requiring health coverage will not be in effect.
The process to enroll for MNsure can be difficult.
Open Door Health Center in Mankato will have two certified MNsure navigators on site to help people through the signup process.
“A lot of individuals that qualify for MNsure may have not had insurance before, they may have recently lost a job, or they may have recently gotten a divorce, or gotten married, or had a new dependent and so they’re looking for insurance coverage for themselves or for their family and so that can already be a period of transition. So then they have to go to through this website they’re not familiar with and they have to figure out what forms of identification they need and they have to be able to answer the questions,” Open Door Health Center’s Mandy Houk said.
The navigators are accessible by calling Open Door and ask for an appointment
To be eligible to receive health insurance through MNsure you must not have affordable insurance offered through an employer or another source.
