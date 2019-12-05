MNsure open enrollment deadline looms

“A lot of individuals that qualify for MNsure may have not had insurance before, they may have recently lost a job, or they may have recently gotten a divorce, or gotten married, or had a new dependent and so they’re looking for insurance coverage for themselves or for their family and so that can already be a period of transition. So then they have to go to through this website they’re not familiar with and they have to figure out what forms of identification they need and they have to be able to answer the questions,” Open Door Health Center’s Mandy Houk said.