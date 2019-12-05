MNSU’s Campus Kitchen works to help students with food insecurities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — While the holiday season is in full swing, the Minnesota State University, Mankato Campus Kitchen is working to help students dealing with food insecurity.
MSU's Campus Kitchen has announced they're accepting donations from the community to continue their mission.
“MSU has put out several videos and promotions to encourage people to donate funds towards the Campus Kitchen and our programs. So we have students who deliver the food and when we go pick up the food from our donations. All that stuff costs a little bit of money here and there and it all adds up,” Director of Community Outreach Karen Anderson explained.
It’s a student-led program where students take food leftovers from restaurants in the community for people facing food insecurity in the Mankato area.
