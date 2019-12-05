MSU set for clash against Central Missouri with trip to NCAA Quarterfinals on the line

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU women’s soccer team is set for a clash against Central Missouri in the NCAA tournament as the two compete for a spot in the quarterfinals.
We caught up with the Mavericks ahead of their big match-up with a familiar opponent.
“I’m very excited to test ourselves again and play Central Missouri, the team is excited to play in the Sweet 16 and represent MSU and Mankato,” said Jenny Vetter, MSU sophomore.
The 18-3-1 Mavericks grinded out a close 1-0 victory over Augustana thanks to a game winning goal by Jenny Vetter and a stellar defensive effort that only allowed four shots on goal which were all saved by goalkeeper, Alexa Rabune.
“It’s super exciting, you work all season long to make deep runs in the NCAA tournament. I think for us, we’re 100 percent focused on Friday’s game, and to have the opportunity to win a Central Region Championship and advance to the Elite 8 would be a tremendous accomplishment. We’re focused in on that, and hopefully we can take care of business Friday,” said Brian Bahl, MSU head coach.
“Our team in general, we just take it day by day, we don’t take one day for granted. You never know when it’ll be our last one, we don’t want it to end yet. Just taking it day by day has been something we appreciate a lot more,” said Rabune, MSU senior.
Central Missouri is the next challenge for MSU, but the Mavericks did have success against the Jennies earlier this season in a 2-0 win coming back on September 13th.
“They’re a talented team, they move the ball well. They have threatening players up top. We need to focus on our work rate, shut down the people down that we need to, play our game and do what we need to do,” said Vetter.
“There is a tremendous amount at stake, and it should be a great game. It’s just a matter of us executing our game plan, and out compete them,” said Bahl.
That Sweet 16 match-up between MSU and Central Missouri takes place Friday at 1:00 at The Pitch.
