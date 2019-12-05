No. 1 Mavs continue to roll

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last weekend the MSU Men’s Hockey Team completed a series sweep over the defending national champions in Minnesota Duluth.
The Mavericks are ranked number one in the nation for yet another week after an impressive showing against the eighth rated Bulldogs.
MSU improved to 12–1–1 in 2019 with the victories, but still see plenty of room for improvement as the team preps for the upcoming weekend.
“It would probably help if we stayed out of the box and not take as many penalties as we do but I think it’s really fortunate we’ve found different ways to win pretty much every weekend even if we’re in the box like that, we just still found a way to win,” Marc Michaelis, MSU senior forward, said.
“We didn’t get burned but we do need to learn that we can’t spend that much time in the penalty box and that’s a little bit out of character for us, I thought we’d done a good job up until that point managing how many time we’ve gone to the box but having nine in the second period and then starting the third with another two, we’ve got to learn that more often than not it’s going to burn you,” Mike Hastings, MSU head coach, said.
The Mavs special teams shined against Duluth and MSU capitalized with five of their seven goals coming on the power play.
“The guys spent a lot of time on that last week in preparation because when you’re watching a team that I think Duluth was clicking at about 30%, so as we were trying to figure out how to kill a penalty, I really liked some things that they did on the power play, introduced a couple of those things to our guys and they went to work on it and I think we have some talented players that don’t mind sharing the puck with each other and we had some guys make some plays last weekend,” Hastings said.
The Mavericks are back on home ice this weekend they will play host to Lake Superior State, game one is set for Friday at 7:07 p.m.
