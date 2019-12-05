Over 200 musicians of all ages performing at HOSANNA’s Almost There Christmas Celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sarah Keller from Hosanna Lutheran Church joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their upcoming Almost There Christmas Celebration.
Over 200 musicians from ages 4 and above will be performing. All performances are open to the public. Entry is free and donations are accepted.
Hosanna’s Christmas Celebration will be held on:
- Wednesday, December 11, 6:15 pm
- Thursday, December 12, 7:00 pm
- Saturday, December 14, 5:00 pm*
- Sunday, December 15, 9:00 am* & 11:00 am*
*Performances will be live-streamed
To learn more visit https://hosanna.church/event/almost-there-christmas-celebration/
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.