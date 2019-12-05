Over 200 musicians of all ages performing at HOSANNA’s Almost There Christmas Celebration

All performances are open to the public. Entry is free, donations are accepted.

Over 200 musicians of all ages performing at HOSANNA’s Almost There Christmas Celebration
By Benjamin Broze | December 5, 2019 at 8:13 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 8:13 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sarah Keller from Hosanna Lutheran Church joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their upcoming Almost There Christmas Celebration.

Over 200 musicians from ages 4 and above will be performing. All performances are open to the public. Entry is free and donations are accepted.

Hosanna’s Christmas Celebration will be held on:

  • Wednesday, December 11, 6:15 pm
  • Thursday, December 12, 7:00 pm
  • Saturday, December 14, 5:00 pm*
  • Sunday, December 15, 9:00 am* & 11:00 am*

*Performances will be live-streamed

To learn more visit https://hosanna.church/event/almost-there-christmas-celebration/

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.