Salvation Army in need of holiday bell ringers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — If you’re looking for a way to give this holiday season, the Salvation Army is still in need of bell ringers.
According to their divisional headquarters, more than 1,900 hours of bell ringing spots remain open at Mankato’s 13 kettle locations.
As of Wednesday, the Mankato Salvation Army has raised $40,000 of its campaign goal of $195,000.
Kettle donations fund Salvation Army programs that provide food, clothing, shelter, and other vital emergency services for thousands of people in Blue Earth County and North Mankato.
There’s three more weeks left in the campaign.
Visit RegisterToRing.com to find more information or to volunteer.
