Wife of suspected child molester charged with aiding an offender

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The wife of a suspected child molester now faces charges in Blue Earth County for attempting to conceal the alleged criminal sexual conduct.
Debra Otto of Saint Clair is charged with four various counts of felony aiding an offender and one of gross misdemeanor child neglect.
Otto's husband, Roger Otto is currently charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.
Roger Otto allegedly molested a girl over the course of three or four years, starting when she was 10-years-old according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint alleges that Debra Otto was aware of the abuse for at least a year and decided to deny any allegations to prevent legal consequences for her husband.
Court documents show Debra Otto stated she "didn't condone [her husband's] behavior but would stand by him"
Her initial appearance is set for February 13, 2020.
Roger Otto will be in court January 8th for an omnibus hearing.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.