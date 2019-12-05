You Can Make a Difference Camp Out; Camping for a Cause

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow marks the start of the 23rd 'You Can Make a Difference Camp Out'.
A group of campers will spend 50 hours in the Juba’s Supervalu parking lot in downtown Blue Earth.
They'll be collecting donations for the Faribault County Food Shelf and the Western Faribault County Toy Drive.
“We’ve raised over $300,000 and that’s just the cash and monetary donations. That doesn’t include the food items and the toys, so when you look at it, that’s history over 22 years,” said KBEW radio news director, Norm Hall.
If you want to help out, drop off your donation at the Juba’s Supervalu parking lot Thursday to Saturday at noon.
