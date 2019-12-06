American Red Cross in need of blood during the holidays

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The American Red Cross is in need of blood this holiday season, especially Type-O, and will be hosting many opportunities for community members to potentially help save a life.
Those who donate blood through Dec. 18 will be eligible to receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor mobile app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Amazon Alexa Echo device.
A full list of upcoming events can be found below, sorted by county.
Lake Crystal
12/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recreation Center, 621 W. Nathan St.
12/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 211 E. Robinson St.
Mankato
12/12/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive
12/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive
12/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 320 E. Main St.
12/17/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
12/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Country Inn & Suites, 1900 Premier Drive
12/23/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
12/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive
12/23/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
12/30/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., National Guard Training & Community Center, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
12/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 South 2nd St.
St. Clair
12/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Front St.
Hanska
12/20/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 201 Broadway St.
New Ulm
12/12/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parker Hannifin, 2101 N. Broadway
12/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 512 First St. S.
12/27/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Ulm High School, 1600 Oak St.
12/30/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Garden
Sleepy Eye
12/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sleepy Eye High School, 400 4th Ave. SW
Springfield
12/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 33 S. Cass Ave.
Albert Lea
12/20/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 404 Fountain St.
12/23/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Guard Armory, 410 Prospect Ave.
12/31/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., North Bridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave.
Montgomery
12/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW
Waterville
12/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Village in Waterville - LSL, 205 N. 1st St.
Nicollet
12/9/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 715 3rd St.
St. Peter
12/10/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Sunrise Drive & Traverse Road
12/18/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. 5th St.
Faribault
12/11/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
12/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Faribault Fire Department, 122 2nd St. NW
12/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive
12/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
12/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave.
Morristown
12/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community Center, 402 Division St.
Northfield
12/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culver's, 960 Highway 3 S.
12/11/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 618 Division St. S.
12/13/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave.
12/27/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St. S.
Henderson
12/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Minnesota New Country School, 210 Main St.
Blooming Prairie
12/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Center, 138 Highway S.
Owatonna
12/13/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Famous Dave's, 4355 W. Frontage Road
12/20/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Owatonna Hospital, 2250 26th St. NW
12/20/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S. Cedar
12/23/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Lowe's, 1280 21st Ave. N.
12/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 815 E. University St.
Waldorf
12/16/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 109 S. Main St.
Waseca
12/13/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Snap Fitness, 122 E. Elm Ave.
12/18/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roundbank, 200 2nd St. NE
12/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Video, 1101 2nd St. NE
12/24/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christian Assembly Church, 900 14th Ave. SE
