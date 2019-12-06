American Red Cross in need of blood during the holidays

The American Red Cross is in need of blood this holiday season, especially Type-O, and will be hosting many opportunities for community members to potentially help save a life. (Source: Associated Press)
By Jake Rinehart | December 6, 2019 at 5:03 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 5:03 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The American Red Cross is in need of blood this holiday season, especially Type-O, and will be hosting many opportunities for community members to potentially help save a life.

Those who donate blood through Dec. 18 will be eligible to receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.

Call the Red Cross to make an appointment

Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor mobile app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Amazon Alexa Echo device.

Blood Donor App

Find local blood drives and donation centers quickly and easily Convenient, easy appointment scheduling and rescheduling Complete your RapidPass® Get notified when your blood is on its way to a patient Keep record of results from your mini-physical Receive appointment reminders Keep track of total blood donations Receive special blood shortage alert messages Join or create a lifesaving team, recruit other blood donors and view rankings on the Blood Donor Teams Leaderboard The app is free and available for download on iPhone® and Android™ devices.

A full list of upcoming events can be found below, sorted by county.

Blue Earth County

Lake Crystal

12/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recreation Center, 621 W. Nathan St.

12/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 211 E. Robinson St.

Mankato

12/12/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive

12/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive

12/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 320 E. Main St.

12/17/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

12/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Country Inn & Suites, 1900 Premier Drive

12/23/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

12/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive

12/23/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.

12/30/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., National Guard Training & Community Center, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

12/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 South 2nd St.

St. Clair

12/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Front St.

Brown County

Hanska

12/20/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 201 Broadway St.

New Ulm

12/12/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parker Hannifin, 2101 N. Broadway

12/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 512 First St. S.

12/27/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Ulm High School, 1600 Oak St.

12/30/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Garden

Sleepy Eye

12/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sleepy Eye High School, 400 4th Ave. SW

Springfield

12/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 33 S. Cass Ave.

Freeborn County

Albert Lea

12/20/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 404 Fountain St.

12/23/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Guard Armory, 410 Prospect Ave.

12/31/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., North Bridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave.

Le Sueur County

Montgomery

12/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW

Waterville

12/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Village in Waterville - LSL, 205 N. 1st St.

Nicollet County

Nicollet

12/9/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 715 3rd St.

St. Peter

12/10/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Sunrise Drive & Traverse Road

12/18/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. 5th St.

Rice County

Faribault

12/11/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.

12/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Faribault Fire Department, 122 2nd St. NW

12/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive

12/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.

12/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave.

Morristown

12/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community Center, 402 Division St.

Northfield

12/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culver's, 960 Highway 3 S.

12/11/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 618 Division St. S.

12/13/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave.

12/27/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St. S.

Sibley County

Henderson

12/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Minnesota New Country School, 210 Main St.

Steele County

Blooming Prairie

12/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Center, 138 Highway S.

Owatonna

12/13/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Famous Dave's, 4355 W. Frontage Road

12/20/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Owatonna Hospital, 2250 26th St. NW

12/20/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S. Cedar

12/23/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Lowe's, 1280 21st Ave. N.

12/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 815 E. University St.

Waseca County

Waldorf

12/16/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 109 S. Main St.

Waseca

12/13/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Snap Fitness, 122 E. Elm Ave.

12/18/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roundbank, 200 2nd St. NE

12/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Video, 1101 2nd St. NE

12/24/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christian Assembly Church, 900 14th Ave. SE

