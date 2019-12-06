A behind-the-scenes look at Feeding Our Communities Partners

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News 12 This Morning visited the folks at Feeding Our Communities Partners to meet the volunteers and to put together food packages for students in need.
Feeding Our Communities Partners has helped students across southern Minnesota. They provide packages that includes four weekends worth of food. They have helped over 1,100 students across five school districts.
Volunteers are a necessity for the program and if you would like to get involved or learn more about them, visit http://feedingourcommunitiespartners.org/index.html
