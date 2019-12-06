Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stops in Waseca and Janesville

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train made stops in Waseca and Janesville Thursday, and it’s the first time it’s been back since 2017.
Two of the festive trains make annual trips around Canada and the United States, and since 1999 they've partnered with communities they visit to raise donations for a charitable cause.
“Over that time we’ve raised $15.8 million, 4.5 million pounds of food for community food banks all across North America. With each stop we do, we partner with a local food bank who knows that community and can distribute the food and monetary donations they take in,” says Canadian Pacific Spokesperson Andy Cummings.
The train stop featured live performances from musicians Meghan Patrick, Kelly Prescott and Tanika Charles.
The holiday train makes additional stops in Austin and Mason City tomorrow and then on into southern Iowa.
