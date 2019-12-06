Christmas at the Hubbard House returns for the weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Christmas at the Hubbard House is ready for tomorrow's debut.
It's a part of the tradition for attendees to step into the house and attempt to solve the mystery.
Characters will be stationed throughout the house acting as members of the famous Hubbard family.
Attendees can ask the actors questions to solve the mystery.
Additionally, there are unique parts throughout the house that can only be seen during the holiday themed event.
“I absolutely love, we have an 1848 Bacon & Raven piano in the parlor and it really only gets played at Christmas time,” Blue Earth County Historical Society communications director Heather Harren said.
Tickets for Christmas at the Hubbard House can be purchased at the Carriage House during tomorrow’s event from 3 to 7 PM.
