Former MSU soccer standouts shining as graduate assistants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU women’s soccer team advanced to this year’s Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Helping the Mavericks to this point are a couple of familiar faces on the bench.
“I’ve been playing soccer since I was little, and I don’t think I was ready to give up that part of my life,” said Morgan Cottew, MSU graduate assistant.
For Morgan Cottew and Abby Hausken, becoming a MSU women’s soccer grad assistant was an easy choice.
Both starred for the Mavericks on the field as players before shifting into a coaching role for the 2019 season.
“I’ve learned a ton, transitioning from a player to a coach is different, it’s a different set of skills you have to learn, but I’m blessed to be able to do that,” said Hausken, MSU graduate assistant.
“It’s a lot different, it’s definitely hard watching the team play and not be able to be out there helping them but it’s been great being able to give my opinion and help with the team anyway I can,” said Cottew.
“I really do miss playing, but at the same time, I love watching these ladies have a successful season. I love watching them play, and being able to help them if they need it,” said Hausken.
The Mavericks are in the middle of a deep NCAA tournament run thanks in part to the help of Cottew and Hausken.
MSU takes on Central Missouri with a spot to the Elite Eight on the line, that game starts at 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
