GMG’s December to tackle tax reform, impacts on individuals, businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Greater Mankato Growth’s December Public Affairs Forum has been scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the Sakatah Room at the Greater Mankato Business Development Center.
The topic for this month’s forum will focus on tax reform in Minnesota.
Earlier this year, the Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz signed into law a significant rewrite of Minnesota’s tax code to bring the state into conformity with the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The new law will have a significant impact on individuals and businesses for the 2019 tax filing season and may even, retroactively, require amendments to 2018 tax returns.
GMG has partnered with Abdo, Eick & Meyers, CliftonLarsonAllen and Eide Bailly to ensure that attendees have complete information on how they will be affected by this new law.
This event is free and open to the public, however, anyone interested is asked to register in advance by visiting Greater Mankato Growth’s webpage for the event.
