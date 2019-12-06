Minnesota budget officials projecting $1.3 billion surplus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota budget officials are projecting a $1.3 billion surplus in the current two-year budget.
The new forecast sets up contentious debates for the 2020 legislative session on whether to save the extra money or spend it, possibly to cover tax cuts. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is urging caution, given that the forecast *also predicts slower economic growth.
But he says there's enough money for a sizable bonding bill for public works projects.
Senate Republicans though, say the surplus shows that tax cuts are spurring economic growth, and that it’s time to give the surplus money back to taxpayers.
