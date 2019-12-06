Open Door Health Center offering care, and help for enrolling into a health care plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mandy Houk from Open Door Health Center joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss how they can help with enrolling into health care plans for next year.
Open Door provides affordable medical, dental and mental health care on a sliding fee discount based on your income so that your family can afford care before you insurance kicks in.
Open Door is now providing help for enrolling in state insurance programs (MNsure) and applying for Medicaid, MinnesotaCare, or a qualified Health Plan.
For more information, visit https://odhc.org/
