Pemberton man charged after allegedly violating restraining order

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Pemberton man is charged in Blue Earth County after authorities say he violated a restraining order filed against him.
Justin Blane Mortensen is accused of harassing a child after a Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputy stopped him in the school’s parking lot.
Mortensen has a restraining order filed against him by the child’s family for sexual assault and threatening behavior.
A criminal complaint shows upon arrest for violating the order for protection, the deputy found what appeared to be methamphetamine as well as a switchblade knife.
Mortensen faces three felony charges for drug possession in a school zone, violating his restraining order and carrying a dangerous weapon on school property.
He also has two other pending cases, one involving a sexual assault of a minor and another for first-degree drug sales.
He will appear in court for this case next Thursday.
