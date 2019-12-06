Pemberton man charged after allegedly violating restraining order

Justin Blane Mortensen is accused of harassing a child after a Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputy stopped him in the school’s parking lot.

Pemberton man charged after allegedly violating restraining order
By Sean Morawczynski | December 6, 2019 at 8:13 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 8:13 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Pemberton man is charged in Blue Earth County after authorities say he violated a restraining order filed against him.

Mortensen has a restraining order filed against him by the child’s family for sexual assault and threatening behavior.

A criminal complaint shows upon arrest for violating the order for protection, the deputy found what appeared to be methamphetamine as well as a switchblade knife.

Mortensen faces three felony charges for drug possession in a school zone, violating his restraining order and carrying a dangerous weapon on school property.

He also has two other pending cases, one involving a sexual assault of a minor and another for first-degree drug sales.

He will appear in court for this case next Thursday.

