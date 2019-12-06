Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council awards scholarships to 24 Blue Earth County students

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council (PLRAC) announced on Thursday that it has awarded $6,200 in scholarships to 24 Blue Earth County students.
“We are excited about the wonderful arts and music activities these students will be involved in," PLRAC Executive Director Brenda Byron said.
Recipients of these scholarships are involved in a variety of activities, ranging from dance and ballet to participating in the Mankato Area 77 Lancers and Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra.
The next Youth Scholarship deadlines for students in grades 7 to 12 is scheduled for October 1, 2020, while the deadline for students in grades 3 to 6 is scheduled for November 1, 2020.
More information about Praire Lakes Regional Arts Council’s Youth Scholarship can be found by visiting their website.
A comprehensive list of grant recipients can be found below.
