Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council awards scholarships to 24 Blue Earth County students
By Jake Rinehart | December 5, 2019 at 8:48 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 8:48 PM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council (PLRAC) announced on Thursday that it has awarded $6,200 in scholarships to 24 Blue Earth County students.

“We are excited about the wonderful arts and music activities these students will be involved in," PLRAC Executive Director Brenda Byron said.

Recipients of these scholarships are involved in a variety of activities, ranging from dance and ballet to participating in the Mankato Area 77 Lancers and Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The next Youth Scholarship deadlines for students in grades 7 to 12 is scheduled for October 1, 2020, while the deadline for students in grades 3 to 6 is scheduled for November 1, 2020.

More information about Praire Lakes Regional Arts Council’s Youth Scholarship can be found by visiting their website.

A comprehensive list of grant recipients can be found below.

Student Award Amount
Eli Blace $300
Ella Blace $300
Sadie Blace $300
Eleanor Coons-Ruskey $300
Ellie Fischenich $300
Will Fischenich $300
Madison Halvorson $300
Lilyanna Le-Luong $300
Grace MacPherson $300
Caden Oleson $300
Autumn Siewert $300
Sabrina Seiwert $300
Olivia Starkey $300
Landon Willaert $300
Student Award Amount
Phoebe Bjork $200
Luke Blace $200
Brynn Evans $200
Evie Johnson $200
Lucy Kelly $200
Mollie Kelly $200
Price MacPherson $200
Rose MacPherson $200
Madelyn Wentz $200
Nicholas Willaert $200

