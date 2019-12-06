Public invited to Maverick All-Sports Dome open house

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The public is invited to Minnesota State University, Mankato to tour the new Maverick All-Sports Dome during an open house from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.
Free parking will be available during the open house in Orange Lot 22 South.
The public is invited to bring a football, soccer ball or baseball and baseball gloves to play catch with during the open house. Anyone under the age of 18 will be required to have a parent or guardian present and sign a waiver in order to engage in activities involving sporting equipment.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information about the Maverick All-Sports Dome, visit Minnesota State University, Mankato webpage.
