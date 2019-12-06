Public invited to Maverick All-Sports Dome open house

The public is invited to Minnesota State University, Mankato to tour the new Maverick All-Sports Dome during an open house from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9. (KEYC File Photo) (Source: KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart | December 6, 2019 at 3:20 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 3:20 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The public is invited to Minnesota State University, Mankato to tour the new Maverick All-Sports Dome during an open house from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

Free parking will be available during the open house in Orange Lot 22 South.

[ CLICK HERE to view a campus map ]

The public is invited to bring a football, soccer ball or baseball and baseball gloves to play catch with during the open house. Anyone under the age of 18 will be required to have a parent or guardian present and sign a waiver in order to engage in activities involving sporting equipment.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Maverick All-Sports Dome, visit Minnesota State University, Mankato webpage.

Maverick All-Sports Dome

Slated for completion in December 2019, Scheels Field at the Maverick All-Sports Dome is a seasonal sports dome that is inflated late fall through early spring. During late spring through early fall, the artificial turf surface will be an additional outdoor recreational field.

