Reaching out for help during the holidays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — During the holidays, many friends and family come together in celebration.
It’s also a time where many want everything to be perfect.
That can cause financial, emotional and physical stress.
On top of that, social workers say for victims of domestic violence, during the holidays it can be especially hard to reach out for help.
“I encourage folks to reach out to somebody whether that’s a family member, friend or advocate. Then think about what safety looks like and how we can stay safe,” Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) Assistant Director Brittany Wojtowicz said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.