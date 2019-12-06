Reaching out for help during the holidays

Reaching out for help during the holidays
By Ryan Sjoberg | December 5, 2019 at 7:06 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 7:35 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — During the holidays, many friends and family come together in celebration.

It’s also a time where many want everything to be perfect.

Contact the Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA)

That can cause financial, emotional and physical stress.

On top of that, social workers say for victims of domestic violence, during the holidays it can be especially hard to reach out for help.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

“I encourage folks to reach out to somebody whether that’s a family member, friend or advocate. Then think about what safety looks like and how we can stay safe,” Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) Assistant Director Brittany Wojtowicz said.

Home

CADA offers support groups in Blue Earth, Brown, and Waseca Counties. Some examples of support group topics include: coping skills, healthy relationships, boundaries, etc. CADA's serves an eight county region of South Central Minnesota. Our service area covers 5,222 square miles! Learn more about our locations and community advocacy services!

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.