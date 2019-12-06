Rep. Hagedorn to host mobile office hours in Owatonna, Lamberton

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s Congressional Office is scheduled to host mobile office hours in Owatonna and Lamberton.
The public is invited to seek help that they need with a federal issue or agency during the mobile office hours.
Hagedorn’s staff will be available from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Owatonna Public Library in Owatonna.
In addition, members of Hagedorn’s staff will be available from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Lafayette Community Center in Lafayette.
These mobile office hours are free and open to the public. Appointments are not needed for mobile office hours events.
