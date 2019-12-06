Reptile & Amphibian Discovery Zoo moving to Medford Outlet Mall in 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jamie Pastika from the Reptile & Amphibian Discovery Zoo joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to introduce Harley the alligator and chat about their new location.
The zoo is currently located in Owatonna along Highway 35. They will be relocating to the Medford Outlet Mall in in February. The zoo will close for a few weeks, leading up to its re-opening.
Harley is a rescue who know lives at the zoo and visits schools to teach kids about reptiles. They host shows where attendees can pet the animals and get a closer look at them. Pastika and his wife both worked at Disney before moving to Minnesota, and for ten years have cared for reptiles in Minnesota.
To learn more about the The Reptile & Amphibian Discovery Zoo, visit http://www.theradzoo.com/
