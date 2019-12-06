Truman craft will feature a variety of handmade goods including garments made with alpaca fibers

TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - A craft sale is coming to Truman this Saturday and vendors are selling everything from quilts to pottery.
But one vendor is offering products that came directly from something that likes to chow down on plenty of hay. When most people think of mittens or socks, they think of wool or cotton, but hardly ever natural alpaca fiber.
This Saturday, Karen and Rick Zoellmer of Golden Meadow Alpacas outside Truman are selling a variety of products made from the fiber of their Peruvian alpacas.
“We offer alpaca products handmade by myself and my husband. He does knitting and I do croqueting. We also have yarn that is made from our animals,” says Karen Zoellmer of Golden Meadow Alpacas.
The Zoellmers are in the 14th year of raising their Alpaca stock. They got started after visiting an alpaca farm they're daughter worked at.
Only a year after getting started on their stock, they decided to craft garments from the alpacas.
The alpaca fibers sheared from their stock are sent off to a mill in Hastings, including a co-op on the east coast, and are used to make the products they can’t such as mittens.
“It’s known to be seven times warmer than wool. It’s hypoallergenic, it doesn’t stick to you and it’s a hollow fiber so it wicks away moisture,” Karen says.
The craft sale in Truman is this Saturday, at the Truman Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and attendees may find a little bit of everything.
“We’ve got quilts, we’ve got croqueting, we’ve got glass angels, we have hand-thrown pottery, we’ve got sensi–products and I have alpaca products coming which is so exciting for me. So, fun for including face painting to keep the kids busy,” says craft show coordinator Mona Hoscheid.
The craft sale in Truman is the town’s eight annual, and it includes a bake sale provided by the juniors and seniors of Truman High School.
