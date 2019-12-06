Woman arrested in Mankato for alleged baseball bat assault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman in Mankato is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two people with a baseball bat.
Blue Earth County sheriff’s office says 59-year-old Shirley Weimern attempted to swing the bat at a woman’s face during an argument.
According to the criminal complaint, the man the woman was with had blocked the bat with his arm, suffering a bruised elbow.
When deputies arrived, Weimern voluntarily showed them a video of the argument she had taken on her phone.
She denied the alleged assault, but law enforcement says the bat could clearly be seen in the video and arrested Weimern for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Weimern was previously convicted for assault on the same two people and is also being charged with four gross misdemeanors related to that previous conviction.
She is due in court December 19.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.