Betsy Tacy Society to host Victorian Christmas Party

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Betsy Tacy Society is hosting a Victorian-style Christmas party Saturday at the childhood home of author Maud Hart Lovelace.
Lovelace is the author of the Betsy-Tacy children's book series, and the party will be held in her childhood home which is now a museum.
“We will have people in costume that will be reenacting what it was like to live at this time and you can come through the houses. It’s just the same price as our normal open hours,” Executive Director Sarah Urban said.
Across the street, the Tacy House will also be open including its gift shop.
The Victorian Christmas Party is held on the first two Saturdays during December from 1 to 4 p.m.
Entry fees are $5 for adults, $2 for children ages six to 16 and free for kids five and under.
