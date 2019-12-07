City of Mankato releases real-time bus tracking app

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced of Friday that it has launched a new live bus tracking app that will pinpoint Mankato buses and view scheduled stops using real-time information.
The app is available on Google Play and Apple Store.
“'Bus Mankato’ provides an efficient navigation tool for Mankato’s transit system riders,” says Paul Vogel, director of community development. “A city strategic goal is to provide affordable transportation and access options to benefit the region.”
The app was created through a partnership between the City of Mankato and Minnesota State University, Mankato to help serve community needs while creating real-world learning opportunities for students.
“This was an invaluable experience for the university that’s advanced student and staff success, along with helping benefit the community,” said Mark Johnson, vice president and chief information officer of IT Solutions at Minnesota State Mankato.
The City of Mankato Transit serves the cities of Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake and parts of South Bend Township.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.