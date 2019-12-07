Commissioners talk transportation

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners are prioritizing transportation funding before heading to the Minnesota Counties Conference in St. Cloud.
The board says transportation funding has not been increased through state taxes since 2008.
They say the state is short nearly $1 billion per year in transportation funding.
Commissioners hope to see funding go toward road improvements in the county.
“We have a lot of rural roads that we do our best to keep up with, but the demand is certainly there,” District Four Commissioner Will Purvis said.
“We don’t have the funding to do that. It’s not right to require counties, townships and small cities to up their levies and their taxes to take care of the roads that the state should be taking care of,” District Two Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg explained.
Commissioners are also hopeful that future funding can go toward the Highway 14 project.
