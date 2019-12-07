Local candy company announces expansion

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Le Center native Christine Lantinen became the owner of Maud Borup a handful of years ago.
From the start, she wanted to benefit her hometown in some way while succeeding with her business.
After touring multiple places and facilities, Lantinen knew where the new production plant for the century-old company would be.
Seven years later, a large expansion is in order.
“We kept coming back to Le Center. So to continue growing here is awesome and super exciting for us,” Lantinen said.
Growing is an understatement.
Maud Borup is over doubling in size, going from 55,000 square feet to just over 120,000.
In an industry that’s been relatively stagnant for the better half of a century, Maud Borup is trying to stand out, do something different and try to make some of their candies a little better for the body.
“One of our new product lines is organic cotton candy. We make a lot of regular cotton candy and wanted to make a Better For You spin. It’s organic, two of them are vegan-friendly and gluten-free and they all have candy mix-ins which takes it a step further,” Lantinen added.
In addition to the new space used for warehousing, production and office space, Maud Borup will be bringing at least 35 new jobs to Le Center, with more to be hired during busy seasons.
Maud Borup held a groundbreaking event for the expansion this afternoon.
Expansion is expected to be completed in June 2020.
