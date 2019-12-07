Local movement rallies for action against climate change

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Protesters rallied around the world today to demand leaders take action against climate change.
The Sunrise Movement in Mankato was in front of the Intergovernmental Center Friday holding their own rally.
High school students, community members and a few nuns were outside with signs on Civic Center Plaza.
They say their goal is to bring attention to the Green New Deal, a ten-year plan to reduce the use of fossil fuels and to get the City of Mankato to declare a climate emergency.
“We could rely more on solar energy, wind energy and water energy and move away from oil and gas, and then they could also implement carbon tax so it’s more expensive to use fossil fuels which will reduce emissions,” Masyn Rykhus, hub coordinator for the Sunrise Movement of Mankato.
Rykhus said the event is a peaceful strike to get the attention of elected officials in Minnesota.
