The Mankato Clinic donates time as bell-ringers and donates dollars to local Salvation Army

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Clinic is donating more than money to the Salvation Army this year.
Mankato Clinic employees set a goal of 100 hours of bell-ringing for Salvation Army.
After reaching that goal the Mankato Clinic will donate $1,000 dollars to the Mankato Salvation Army for the Red Kettle Campaign.
“Our employees that have rang the bell so far, they’ve had so much fun doing it, they just really love it, this is the second year we’ve done this, so it’s very easy to get employees to do it because they have fun doing it and it’s just nice to be thanked by all the people that are doing it,” said director of marketing and communications for the Mankato Clinic, Marcia Bahr.
The Salvation Army is still in need of bell ringers.
If you’re interested in volunteering, you can find more information here.
