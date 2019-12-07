Mankato Symphony Orchestra annual Christmas show, entertainment for all ages

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Symphony Orchestra's annual Christmas show is this Sunday at the Saint Peter High School Auditorium from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and it has a little something for the whole family to enjoy.
The show will feature guess pianist, Shannon Beal, for the second year in a row, a guest conductor originating from Paraguay and two guest soloists from the Mankato Children's Chorus.
The show offers a unique twist that all members of the family can enjoy as the Mankato Symphony Orchestra is including the film "The Snowman" for the second year.
“So the first half is an animated film with the symphony playing the soundtrack to the movie and the second half is some Christmas Carols, sleigh ride and a sing-along at the end, and then during intermission we’re decorating Christmas cookies so kids can take a cookie home and get a little sugar the end of the show,” said Shannon Beal, guest pianist and Mankato Symphony Orchestra board president.
It’s free admission for those under 18.
Ticket prices are reduced to $5 for college students with general admission tickets starting at $11. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
