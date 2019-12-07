Minnesota State, Texas A&M Commerce prepare for playoff rematch

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Football team hits the field for the third round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday against Texas A&M Commerce.
The game features a Maverick group that’s averaging almost 50 points-per-game on offense while holding opponents to just 12 points-per-game.
Commerce comes into the clash scoring over 30 points-per-game, in what will be a rematch of the 2017 matchup between these two squads. Commerce got the best of the Mavericks in that game, as they would go on to claim the National Championship that year.
“I think we have a lot of mature and experienced players that had an opportunity to compete in the 2017 Regional Championship, which is the same opponent we faced back then,” Minnesota State Head Coach Todd Hoffner said. "It’s going to be very competitive and hopefully, our guys can redeem themselves. They had a lot of really good players that made good plays at the right time, we hope that we can have the same opportunities and make some really good plays for ourselves. "
“Defensively we have to tackle well, we need to create some take-aways, and offensively we need to take care of the football," Texas A&M Commerce Head Coach David Bailiff explained. "You can’t turn it over against a good football team. It’s one I think will go four quarters and go to the very end.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s NCAA Tournament clash is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium.
