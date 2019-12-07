Minnesota State, Texas A&M Commerce prepare for playoff rematch

“I think we have a lot of mature and experienced players that had an opportunity to compete in the 2017 Regional Championship, which is the same opponent we faced back then,” Minnesota State Head Coach Todd Hoffner said. "It’s going to be very competitive and hopefully, our guys can redeem themselves. They had a lot of really good players that made good plays at the right time, we hope that we can have the same opportunities and make some really good plays for ourselves. "