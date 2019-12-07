MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the 2020 Mankato Marathon just under one year away, five area charity organizations have been named to the marathon’s 2020 charity program, including one new one.
MRCI in Mankato has been named as a new charity for the Mankato Marathon's 2020 Charities Program.
By providing innovative employment programs for individuals with disabilities, MRCI hopes to continue operations as one of the area's leading programs in adult rehabilitation.
“It means that we’re going to be able to provide meaningful and inclusive activities for the individuals that we serve every day. Whether that’s a great holiday party like we’re seeing here today for some of the folks that we have in-house with us, or an opportunity for someone to find a job, or to get to work by providing them a ride or some other way to make living in our community a little bit better,” says MRCI Chief Business and Marketing Officer Tami Reuter.
Each program chooses four Champion Runners, who participate in the marathon to help raise money for their organization. In addition to the runners, each program has the chance to raise additional funds through race registrations.
“We are working on identifying our champion runners. We hope to have a great list identified and hopefully, some of our supporters will come out and want to run for us,” Reuter says.
Registration for the 2020 Mankato Marathon opened Dec. 1.
“The Mankato Marathon is going into the next year and as the charities have been chosen and they’re getting ready to choose their champion runners. The registration for the 2020 Mankato Marathon is open and individuals can go on and take a look at the races and register and also make a donation if they choose to as well,” says Visit Mankato Sports Commission Director Joy Leafblad.
Other charities in the 2020 Charity Program are Mankato Youth Place, Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA), Leisure Education for Exceptional People (LEEP) and STRIDE at Mankato Family YMCA.
