MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program

“It means that we’re going to be able to provide meaningful and inclusive activities for the individuals that we serve every day. Whether that’s a great holiday party like we’re seeing here today for some of the folks that we have in-house with us, or an opportunity for someone to find a job, or to get to work by providing them a ride or some other way to make living in our community a little bit better,” says MRCI Chief Business and Marketing Officer Tami Reuter.