MSU advances to NCAA quarterfinals after winning Central Region Title

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU women’s soccer team clashed with Central Missouri in the NCAA tournament in the new Maverick All-Sports Dome Friday.
The Central Region Title is on the line and the Mavs opened up the scoring.
Alesha Duccini scored in the 62nd minute of this one that would be the go-ahead goal as the Mavericks add a couple of insurance scores from Brynn Desens.
Mavericks win it, 3-0 to win the Central Region Title.
MSU is one of the final eight teams left in the NCAA tourney and will play host to Grand Valley State with a trip to the semifinals on the line at 1 p.m. on Sunday inside the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
