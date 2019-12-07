Preventing package pirates

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — More than 25 million Americans have their packages stolen from their porch each year. Here are some tips to keep your packages safe this holiday season.
“Every year we take a couple calls where someone reports that they had a package sent for delivery to their residence and the package ended up getting delivered but they weren’t able to recover it. So someone had actually stolen that. One of the things that we like to express this time of year is the prevention component," said Blue Earth County Captain Paul Barta.
Tips include tracking your package, requiring a signature, having your package held at your local post office, sent to your work, or directed to be placed in a discreet area.
New technologies like the Amazon Key is also available.
This allows you to unlock your door via an app and watch your package be placed in your home through a surveillance camera provided.
With that, video surveillance, in general, is a good idea as well as keeping an eye out for suspicious behavior in your neighborhood.
