Scholarships available for high school juniors

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) announced on Thursday that it has five $2,000 scholarships available for high school junior through its 2020 Scholarship Program.
All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a public, private, parochial school or home-study program in Minnesota are eligible to apply for the scholarships.
Applicants should submit a written essay on the topic of “Township Day,” which is the theme of MAT’s 2020 Education Conference that will be hosted on May 1, 2020.
Scholarship award winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges and will be notified by October 1, 2020. The selected scholarship recipients will also be invited to attend MAT’s Awards Banquet in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on November 20, 2020.
Visit MNTownships.org or call 1-800-228-0296 for more information and application details.
