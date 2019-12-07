Scholarships available for high school juniors

The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) announced on Thursday that it has five $2,000 scholarships available for high school junior through its 2020 Scholarship Program. (Source: Minnesota Association of Townships)
December 6, 2019

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) announced on Thursday that it has five $2,000 scholarships available for high school junior through its 2020 Scholarship Program.

All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a public, private, parochial school or home-study program in Minnesota are eligible to apply for the scholarships.

Townships are proud to offer the Scholarship Program, and encourage as many high school juniors as possible to apply, whether they are from the largest cities or from rural areas. We know the MAT Scholarship Program has made a real difference for our recipients in furthering their education. It is also an opportunity for learning about township government, which embody the values of “grassroots government” where local citizens directly participate.
David Hahn, MAT Executive Director

Applicants should submit a written essay on the topic of “Township Day,” which is the theme of MAT’s 2020 Education Conference that will be hosted on May 1, 2020.

Scholarship award winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges and will be notified by October 1, 2020. The selected scholarship recipients will also be invited to attend MAT’s Awards Banquet in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on November 20, 2020.

Visit MNTownships.org or call 1-800-228-0296 for more information and application details.

