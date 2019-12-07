23 women appointed to Young Women’s Cabinet by Walz, Flanagan

MINNESOTA (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan appointed 23 women to Minnesota’s Young Women’s Cabinet.
The cabinet is part of the Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota that brings together nonprofits, philanthropies, government and business to achieve equity, improving the lives of women of color, LGBTQ, indigenous and women with disabilities across Minnesota.
“We want to continue to center the voices of young women and ensure as we are making grants to community organizations and looking at changing policies, that the people most affected are the ones that are helping shape what we are pushing towards ‚" said Women’s Foundation Vice President Saanii Hernandez.
Minnesota State University, Mankato student Bla Yang was one of the 23 young women appointed.
“I’ve experienced what it feels like to be different in the community. To be able to be appointed to this cabinet that’s all about diversity, I get to express the way I think, how I feel what my perspectives are,” said Yang.
Over 140 young women applied to serve on the cabinet.
