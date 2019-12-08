Bells on Belgrade brings holiday cheer to families

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The spirit of the holiday season was spread in North Mankato at its 6th Annual Bells on Belgrade event.
The Business on Belgrade Association planed the event to ensure families have the opportunity to enjoy a free day of holiday festivities, such as reindeer games, horse carriage rides, free books and more.
In addition, the St. Paul Lutheran Church displayed a live Nativity scene which featured caroling . Local businesses also got into the spirit such as the Y Barber shop that offered free face painting and books while Neutral Grounds gave out hot cocoa and had an ornament making station
The evening was also centered on giving back.
Proceeds from a raffle for a Christmas Tree and potted arrangements donated by local businesses, went towards Mankato’s Giving Tree. The giving tree helps bring gifts to families and children in need.
The event wrapped up with the Winter Wonderland Parade on Belgrade Avenue.
