Mavericks punch ticket to NCAA semifinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU football team hit the field for the third round of the NCAA tournament as the Mavericks squared off against Texas A&M Commerce Saturday.
First quarter, MSU sets the tone by opening the game with a Nate Gunn touchdown to cap off a long 74 yard drive, it’s 7-0 Mavs.
Commerce responds later, Miklo Smalls finds Kelan Smith breaking toward the sideline, catch is made and Smith scores to tie this thing up after the PAT.
Still in the first, Commerce punts, this ball is dropped by the return man and Christian Wise slides onto it in the end-zone for a touchdown. Commerce takes the lead, that’s tough for MSU, but just when the momentum starts to swing toward Commerce, the Mavericks have an answer.
Early in the second, Gunn scores his second touchdown of the game on an 8 play 75 yard drive.
Then, quarterback JD Ekowa keeps it, gets a big block from Gunn and everyone is helping out to push him in for six. Just like that, it’s 21-14 Mavericks in the second quarter.
MSU pours it on after that, winning this one 42-21 over Texas A&M Commerce to advance to the NCAA semifinals.
MSU only attempted 11 passes in the game, but it didn’t matter because the offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage.
Mavericks rushed for 277 yards in the contest.
174 of those rushing yards came from Gunn as the Mavericks keep their national title hopes alive. They will play at Slippery Rock next Saturday at noon with a trip to the title game on the line.
