Santa’s Workshop gives hundreds of children gifts

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - It is the season of giving and that is exactly what a group of elves were doing today in Waterville at Santa’s Workshop.
The event made possible by donations and volunteers gives away free presents and more to families.
Kids ages two through 15 were able to pick out two presents to give to an adult or sibling and themselves. Free winter gear, books and a chance to meet Santa was also offered. The event was open to everyone with no registration or financial requirements.
“It pulls at your heart strings, the stories that happen... children leave with their presents wrapped and ready for the tree. Our event runs on amazing donations from our community and individual groups,we collect things all year long," said founder Jennifer Woratschka.
Last year volunteers wrapped about 2,100 gifts, serving kids from seven counties.
Today, an estimated 550 kids attended.
