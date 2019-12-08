Wistes Meat Market comes to Waterville

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Wistes Meat Market officially opened for business in Waterville.
This is the second of its kind. The first, located in Janesville, underwent a fire in 2017. They rebuilt that location last December and with strong support from customers were able to expand to Waterville.
“We are family owned, everything we make everything, we sell here is all home smoked... all our original recipes. We pride ourselves in our customer service and have our product to back it as well,” said owner Ryan Landkammer.
Along with its wide variety of meats the market also offers custom butchering and deer processing.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.