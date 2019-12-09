Blowing snow reduces visibility, causes school delays, cancellations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was the right combination of a little bit of snow and a lot a bit of wind that caused travel headaches around the region Monday.
A dozen schools, mainly in the southwestern parts of the viewing area, initially delayed and then canceled classes due to the snow and poor visibility.
Our crews noticed the lowered visibility even in town.
Plow crews have been out clearing the roads but given the strong winds, the roads become snow covered.
The strong wind is also ushering in some much colder air.
