Delays expected as MnDOT begins testing stop light times

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Expect traffic delays on highways 169 and 22 in Mankato today, as MnDOT starts testing stop light times.
The improvement project is similar to the one in Saint Peter which took place earlier this year.
MnDOT says the testing will occur all week in an effort to have optimally-timed traffic lights during the uptick in holiday traffic near shopping hubs.
The department advises motorists to be especially aware of the timing of left-turn green lights and flashing yellow arrows.
