Families skate with Santa and Steel Hockey Team

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Families got the chance to skate with Santa and the New Ulm Steel hockey team.
Christmas music filled the arena as families enjoyed skating. The day was part of New Ulm’s ‘Day of Play’ events that are held throughout the year. ‘Day of Play’ events encourage children and parents to be active.
The free day was made possible by local businesses’ donations.
“We have a lot of great community businesses that donate for our Day of Play," said New Ulm Recreation Program Supervisor, Liz Malloy.
Food items for the local food shelf was also collected.
