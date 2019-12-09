Good Thunder Holiday Spectacular gives back

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) -Good Thunder hosted it’s 3rd Annual Holiday Spectacular benefiting Toys for Tots program.
The day made possible by donations from local businesses, benefited the Toy for Tots program, where unwrapped toys are collected to give to children in need for the holiday season.
Donating a toy meant getting a free picture taken with Santa.
This year’s the event expanded into a holiday market.
It’s actually grown over the years and we did a whole makers fair essentially with sleigh rides. It gets our community involved with giving back to the community," said event coordinator and photographer Ashney Helleksen.
Over 20 vendors were present showcasing their local businesses. The goal for next year is to continue to grow.
