Impeachment another hurdle for Democrat on GOP turf

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. (AP) - Impeachment is turning up the heat on Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson.
Even though Peterson was one of just two Democrats who voted against opening the House impeachment inquiry, one conservative group has launched a half-million-dollar ad campaign hitting him on the issue.
Peterson looks to have his toughest opponent in years if he seeks a 16th term, and even some voters who have long viewed him as a reliable friend on agricultural issues aren’t ready to commit to supporting him next year.
