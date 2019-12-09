Mankato man accused of stabbing another man now faces first-degree assault charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges are added against Sidney Bruce of Mankato, the man accused of stabbing another man on November 27
Bruce now faces a charge of first-degree assault related to the stabbing.
Court documents show the victim ended up with a collapsed lung which required a chest tube to be inserted.
Bruce told officers that he stabbed the man during an argument, saying the man had come to his house to "cause a scene"
He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault in addition to the new charge.
Bruce is due in court Thursday.
