Mankato man accused of stabbing another man now faces first-degree assault charges
Charges are added against Sidney Bruce of Mankato, the man accused of stabbing another man on November 27 (Source: AP)
By Sean Morawczynski | December 9, 2019 at 7:31 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 7:31 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges are added against Sidney Bruce of Mankato, the man accused of stabbing another man on November 27

Bruce now faces a charge of first-degree assault related to the stabbing.

Court documents show the victim ended up with a collapsed lung which required a chest tube to be inserted.

Bruce told officers that he stabbed the man during an argument, saying the man had come to his house to "cause a scene"

He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault in addition to the new charge.

Bruce is due in court Thursday.

