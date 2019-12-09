Mankato woman is charged with assaulting two hospital employees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 27-year-old Dominique Mapp allegedly caused a cut to a security guard’s thumb and struck an emergency department technician in the face.
A criminal complaint says Mapp attempted to leave as she was being treated. When stopped by an emergency department technician, she allegedly hit his face and grabbed his neck, leaving scratches and knocking off his glasses.
When a witness and security guard arrived to help, Mapp is accused of spitting at them and cutting the thumb of the security guard.
She faces a felony charge of assaulting hospital personnel and two other misdemeanors.
Her first appearance hearing is scheduled for February 20.
