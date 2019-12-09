MSU hosts open house for new sports bubble

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato is inviting the public to come check out their all-new sports bubble on Monday evening.
The Maverick All-Sports Dome at Scheels Field recently opened and has already hosted three collegiate soccer games.
Officials say the dome's not just for varsity teams.
It will also be available for intramural sports, students on campus, and practices, as well as allowing the public to access the facility.
“I think it’s really important to recognize that this isn’t only a university facility but it’s also a community and regional facility," Campus Recreation Director Todd Pfingston explained. "We’re welcoming all those youth groups, adult groups and leagues and things like that into the facility. All the way from the school district to youth organizations like Mankato United, Peppers and MAYBA and youth lacrosse.”
The open house will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
MSU encourages kids to bring a soccer ball or football and play a little catch and test out the new surface during the open house.
